NEWS

Kasselakis slams gov’t over lack of online education for Gavdos pupils

Kasselakis slams gov’t over lack of online education for Gavdos pupils
File photo. [InTime News]

The leader of leftist SYRIZA opposition has criticized the conservative government for failing to provide online education for two pupils residing on the remote islet of Gavdos, south of Crete.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had promised in February 2023 that the two senior high school students, 14-year-old Nikolas Georgakas and his 13-year-old sister Kelly, would have access to remote classes through the Education Ministry’s e-learning platform. The commitment was described at the time as a gesture of support for remote populations, as the siblings were unable to travel to Crete’s port town of Paleochora to attend school.

In a social media post on Monday, Kasselakis said that during his visit to Gavdos on Friday, he met with the siblings’ mother, Efi, “to see whether the prime minister had fulfilled his promise.”

“You can imagine what the response was,” he said.

Education Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Private universities bill adopted
NEWS

Private universities bill adopted

Plans for private universities in Greece trigger a political divide and weeks of protests
NEWS

Plans for private universities in Greece trigger a political divide and weeks of protests

Mitsotakis defends university bill amid student protests
NEWS

Mitsotakis defends university bill amid student protests

KKE chief stands by ‘sugar daddy’ comment amid controversy
NEWS

KKE chief stands by ‘sugar daddy’ comment amid controversy

Parliament’s scientific service says university bill is constitutional
NEWS

Parliament’s scientific service says university bill is constitutional

Bill on private universities receives five objections over its constitutionality
NEWS

Bill on private universities receives five objections over its constitutionality