Kasselakis slams gov’t over lack of online education for Gavdos pupils

The leader of leftist SYRIZA opposition has criticized the conservative government for failing to provide online education for two pupils residing on the remote islet of Gavdos, south of Crete.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had promised in February 2023 that the two senior high school students, 14-year-old Nikolas Georgakas and his 13-year-old sister Kelly, would have access to remote classes through the Education Ministry’s e-learning platform. The commitment was described at the time as a gesture of support for remote populations, as the siblings were unable to travel to Crete’s port town of Paleochora to attend school.

In a social media post on Monday, Kasselakis said that during his visit to Gavdos on Friday, he met with the siblings’ mother, Efi, “to see whether the prime minister had fulfilled his promise.”

“You can imagine what the response was,” he said.