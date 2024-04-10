NEWS

Eid al-Fitr prayers held at Yeni Mosque under tight security

Eid al-Fitr prayers held at Yeni Mosque under tight security

More than 100 Muslims gathered to observe prayers commemorating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Yeni Mosque in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The prayers, unprecedented in 102 years, took place amidst heightened police security.

The decision to open the mosque for prayers was recently announced by the General Secretariat of Religious Affairs. The imam leading the prayers, Egyptian Taha Abdelgaglil, a Greek national and a member of the religious committee of the Mosque of Athens, was selected by the Greek authorities.

The Yeni Mosque, designed by Italian architect Vitaliano Poselli in 1902, was initially constructed for the city’s Dönmeh community, who were crypto-Jewish converts to Islam. However, following the departure of the Dönmeh during the population exchange between Greece and Turkey, the building was repurposed as the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki in 1925. Today, it serves as an exhibition center.

Additionally, the Suleymaniye Mosque on Rhodes was also made available for Eid prayers.

eid-al-fitr-prayers-held-at-yeni-mosque-under-tight-security0

Religion Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks celebrate Clean Monday, start of Lent with kite-flying, picnics, music
SOCIETY

Greeks celebrate Clean Monday, start of Lent with kite-flying, picnics, music

Firewalkers honor Saint Constantine in mystery-shrouded, centuries-old rituals
CULTURE

Firewalkers honor Saint Constantine in mystery-shrouded, centuries-old rituals

First Zen monastery in Greece in the works
SOCIETY

First Zen monastery in Greece in the works

Prayer space granted to Muslims for Eid al-Fitr
NEWS

Prayer space granted to Muslims for Eid al-Fitr

Erdogan warns of consequences if Israel blocks Muslim holy sites
NEWS

Erdogan warns of consequences if Israel blocks Muslim holy sites

Church authorities in Corfu slap religious ban on local politicians who backed same-sex marriage
NEWS

Church authorities in Corfu slap religious ban on local politicians who backed same-sex marriage