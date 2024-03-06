NEWS

Erdogan warns of consequences if Israel blocks Muslim holy sites

Erdogan warns of consequences if Israel blocks Muslim holy sites
File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Israel would face “very serious consequences” if it banned Palestinian Muslims from entering holy sites during the coming month of Ramadan.

“We are conveying our messages to the relevant authorities regarding the need to prevent provocations ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan,” Erdogan told a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara.

“The demands of radical Israeli politicians to restrict Muslims’ access to the Harem al Sharif are complete nonsense. The consequences of taking such a step will undoubtedly be very grave.” [Reuters]

Turkey Israel Diplomacy Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says
NEWS

Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says

Gerapetritis to Al Arabiya: ‘We need to learn to live together’ with Turkey
NEWS

Gerapetritis to Al Arabiya: ‘We need to learn to live together’ with Turkey

Gerapetritis, Israeli counterpart discuss Middle East war, energy, transport
NEWS

Gerapetritis, Israeli counterpart discuss Middle East war, energy, transport

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM
NEWS

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM

Blinken’s visit to Greece confirmed
NEWS

Blinken’s visit to Greece confirmed

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler
NEWS

Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler