Zelensky warns of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a stern message Wednesday at the Delphi Economic Forum IX, stressing that Russian aggression extends beyond Ukraine, impacting the West and democratic nations.

Zelensky denounced Russia’s aggression against democratic institutions and its portrayal of the West as “devilish.” He emphasized the urgency of isolating Russia, stating, “The main problem is that they hate everything beyond their borders.”

The president reiterated the necessity of bolstering support for Ukraine through financial aid and arms shipments. He assured that Western artillery is not directed at Russian targets on Russian soil. “Artillery sent by allies never targets Russian territory,” Zelensky affirmed. “We solely utilize Ukrainian-made artillery in attacks on Russian military and energy installations.”

