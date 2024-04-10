FOREIGN-POLICY DELPHI ECONOMIC FORUM

Sakellaropoulou calls for ongoing support for Ukraine

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday called for ongoing support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

During her remarks at the opening of the annual Delphi Economic Forum, Sakellaropoulou said that the ongoing conflict not only represents a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law but also “remains a serious threat to European security and global stability.”

The Greek president commended the European Union for its swift and unified response to Russia’s invasion in February 2022. She emphasized Greece’s active participation in these collective efforts, providing practical support to the Ukrainian people.

Sakellaropoulou underscored the importance of maintaining this support until a comprehensive, fair, and enduring peace is achieved, respecting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“Our support must remain unwavering and timely, serving as a crucial deterrent against Russian aggression and revisionism,” she said.

The forum, themed “The Great Transition,” will continue until Saturday.

Delphi Economic Forum Conference Ukraine Security

