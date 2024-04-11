Paid surgeries take hold, barely dent waiting lists

Government officials consider the introduction of afternoon paid surgical procedures at state hospitals a success and say the measure will eventually help shrink the huge patient waiting lists for often very serious surgeries.

Since March 12,288 patients have been operated on in afternoon paid surgeries and 170 procedures have been scheduled so far until the end of April, with that number certain to rise.

National Health System unions, who oppose the measure, say paid surgeries have barely made a dent in the waiting lists, especially since new patients can bypass them by opting directly for a paid procedure.

The number of patients awaiting surgery exceeds 102,000, of whom 55,000 have been waiting over four months.

The solution, the unions say, is to hire more doctors and surgical nurses. They say 40% of all operating theaters are shut for lack of personnel.