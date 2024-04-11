NEWS

Paid surgeries take hold, barely dent waiting lists

Paid surgeries take hold, barely dent waiting lists
[Shutterstock]

Government officials consider the introduction of afternoon paid surgical procedures at state hospitals a success and say the measure will eventually help shrink the huge patient waiting lists for often very serious surgeries.

Since March 12,288 patients have been operated on in afternoon paid surgeries and 170 procedures have been scheduled so far until the end of April, with that number certain to rise.

National Health System unions, who oppose the measure, say paid surgeries have barely made a dent in the waiting lists, especially since new patients can bypass them by opting directly for a paid procedure.

The number of patients awaiting surgery exceeds 102,000, of whom 55,000 have been waiting over four months.

The solution, the unions say, is to hire more doctors and surgical nurses. They say 40% of all operating theaters are shut for lack of personnel.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Public hospital accounts lack sufficient transparency
NEWS

Public hospital accounts lack sufficient transparency

Voluntary blood donations increase in 2023
NEWS

Voluntary blood donations increase in 2023

54 whooping cough cases reported, with 2 fatalities
NEWS

54 whooping cough cases reported, with 2 fatalities

European regulators close in on Big Tobacco’s new tea sticks
NEWS

European regulators close in on Big Tobacco’s new tea sticks

Cuts in new drugs for rare diseases alarm patients
NEWS

Cuts in new drugs for rare diseases alarm patients

Islands haunted by doctor shortages ahead of summer
NEWS

Islands haunted by doctor shortages ahead of summer