A 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted northern parts of Evia island early on Saturday morning.

The quake, which was also felt in Athens, occurred at 5.23 a.m. It was followed by seven aftershocks until 7.30 a.m., with the largest occurring at 6.36 a.m. and measuring 3.9.

The epicenter was located 2 kilometers southeast of Vasiliki Istiaia and had a focal depth at 18.7 kilometers.