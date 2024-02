A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Antikythera early Thursday morning, a small island on the edge of the Aegean Sea, lying between Crete and the Peloponnese. No damages were reported.

The tremor was recorded at 4.20 a.m., 298 km south-southwest of Athens.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the quake’s epicenter was located 70 kilometers southwest of Antikythera. The estimated depth was 5.1 kilometres.