

Arrest made in ‘Revenge Partnership’ terrorist group case



A 38-year-old man, wanted on charges of participating in a terrorist organization, has been arrested by police authorities. 

The arrest occurred Monday afternoon in the Peloponnesian city of Patras, with personnel from the Counterterrorism Unit and the Patras Security Sub-Directorate involved. 

The suspect, accused of involvement in the terrorist group “Revenge Partnership,” will face judicial proceedings.

Ten members of the “Revenge Partnership” organization are facing severe charges, including six felonies and five misdemeanors. 

Four of the detainees, already in custody for other offenses, were remanded on March 3. They are accused of three terrorist actions in 2023 and two in January and February 2024.

