Cost of restoring damage from storms Daniel and Elias exceeds €3 bln, Mitsotakis says

The cost of the damage caused by last year’s storms Daniel and Elias will exceed €3 billion, almost half of which is needed to repair road and rail infrastructure and to fix schools, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Attending an event presenting the works to repair damage from the storms restoring the damage in the town of Mouzaki, in Karditsa regional unit, the prime minister thanked the regional and municipal local authorities and all residents of Thessaly for their patience, stoicism and their determination to repair the “great destruction we all experienced.”

“The effort that was made followed one central rule: that no citizen of Thessaly, no matter how geographically isolated they might be, should feel deprived of the care of the central state. This was why we did not, at any time, take technocratic cost-benefit approaches into account,” he said.

The prime minister assured those present that the roads will be rebuilt better than before, so as to serve even the most remote corner of Thessaly.

He said that only for the good fiscal state of the growing economy and the recovery of investment grade, “it would be highly doubtful whether we could find the funds, which must be channelled into Thessaly from our national reserves.”

He added that funds had to be diverted from other projects to assist Thessaly in its hour of need.

The European dimension in providing funding was also key, he said.