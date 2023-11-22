PM unveils recovery plan in wake of Evros fires, Thessaly floods

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the government’s measures for the reconstruction of the Thessaly and Evros regions in Parliament on Wednesday. Additionally, he outlined a series of initiatives to address the climate crisis, describing it as a global challenge unsuitable for political confrontations.

Addressing the devastating wildfires in Evros and the floods in Thessaly earlier this year, Mitsotakis acknowledged, “We paid a heavy price in confronting these new challenges.” Offering self-criticism regarding the state’s response to the disasters, he stated, “I am the last person to express satisfaction with our handling of recent disasters.”

However, he defended the prioritization of human life and commended the efforts of thousands of state officials on the front lines. He credited the emergency number 112 for saving lives, noting that in the catastrophic wildfire in Hawaii, there was no 112, while it was only recently introduced by the state of California.

Regarding state aid and immediate relief, the conservative prime minister stated that the administration has already disbursed 120 million euros, reaching the accounts of 33,000 households “in record time by Greek state standards,” adding that “payments are ongoing.” He emphasized the necessity for continuous cross-checks and inspections, given that around 65,000 applications have been submitted, and errors have been identified in many cases.

He further noted that over 36,000 cadastral inspections and checks have been conducted in 339 affected communities. In the coming days, he announced the commencement of rent and cohabitation allowances for up to two years.

Referring to damaged school buildings, Mitsotakis mentioned a collaboration with the Union of Greek Shipowners to reconstruct 25 schools, improving those affected.

Simultaneously, he reported that anti-flooding and anti-corrosion projects have begun, specifically referencing the Dadia forest.

Regarding railway network damages, he stated that by mid-December, authorities will restore the commercial connection of Larissa to Lianokladi with a single line. A similar intervention, he said, is planned for the section from Larissa to Volos.

Mitsotakis estimated the overall restoration cost at over 3.3 billion euros, with the majority coming from European funds. However, he emphasized the need for state budget contributions, supplementing European support with development surplus and increased revenues resulting from the current policy.

Recognizing the challenges ahead, he acknowledged the prevailing frustration and doubt, adding that “The road ahead of us is long and challenging.”

‘Climate attack’

During the same speech in Parliament, Mitsotakis emphasized that in the face of the challenges posed by climate change, the administration has prioritized three key objectives: immediate mobilization to rescue lives during major disasters, securing greater resources for the restoration of losses, and implementing a comprehensive defense plan against what he referred to as the “climate attack.”

Furthermore, he announced that the government will establish a water management body for Thessaly, a proposal that will be presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting and promptly legislated.

Simultaneously, in February, a comprehensive proposal by Dutch experts, commissioned to investigate the causes of the flood disaster on the plain of Thessaly in central Greece, will be submitted. This proposal includes a master plan with interventions for restoration and anti-flooding measures, as well as solutions for sustainable irrigation in agricultural and livestock production.

Additionally, Mitsotakis announced that within the framework of the state budget, the funds for state aid will be doubled, increasing from 300 to 600 million euros.

However, he went on to emphasize that “state resources are not inexhaustible,” and explained that “from now on, everyone must participate in defense against nature’s attacks.” Consequently, he announced that starting in 2024, businesses with a turnover exceeding 2 million euros will be mandated to obtain insurance coverage against earthquake, fire, and flood risks.

Emphasizing the fact that Greece is susceptible to earthquakes and faces vulnerability to fires and floods, the prime minister urged citizens to take heed, proposing a discount on the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) for residences. “I won’t mince my words,” he asserted, underscoring that farmers have also been granted significant compensation, totaling 1 billion euros in the four years leading up to Storm Daniel. He therefore stressed the necessity for a new insurance regulation for ELGA, referring to the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization by its acronym.