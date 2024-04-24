NEWS

Teen in Messolonghi accused of beating up school student 

[Shutterstock]

Police has compiled a case file against a 13-year-old girl in western Greece after she allegedly beat up another teen girl in the school yard last Monday.

The teen is accused of causing dangerous physical injury, and her parents of inadequate supervision of a minor. 

The file was opened when the alleged victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police that while she was at her school, the 1st junior high school in Messolonghi, the 13-year-old girl approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground. She then pulled the hood of her sweatshirt over her face so she couldn’t see, and began punching her in the head and body.

I was not clear what caused the attack. 

Crime

