67 hooligans charged with 28 offences

A prosecutor has charged 67 Olympiakos club hooligans, arrested on Monday for their involvement in the fatal injury of the riot policeman Giorgos Lygeridis, with 28 charges, including 12 felonies.

Thirty-one-year-old Lygeridis was struck by a naval flare last December outside a stadium during a volleyball match in Athens. He later died from his injuries.

The suspects, all organized Olympiakos fans, are described by police sources as leading members of Gate 7 (the ultras).

According to the case file, about 160 suspects, including 15 minors, are involved. Of these, five suspects are said to have a leading role in the organization.

One of those arrested on Monday is a minor.

Their involvement emerged from witness statements, videos and the lifting of telephone privacy.

Charges include membership in a criminal ring, manslaughter at a sports event, explosion resulting in a death and instigation of it, robbery, violence against officials and illegal possession of arms, among others. 

