President marks anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Acknowledgement and vigilance is required for the victims of the Armenian Genocide, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement on Wednesday, marking the 109th anniversary since the start of a systematic extermination of one and a half million Armenians during the last period of the Ottoman Empire.

“The victims of the Armenian genocide must never be forgotten,” she said in a statement, adding that the genocide “almost eradicated an ancient and prosperous Christian hub in the southern part of the Caucasus.”

“Acknowledgement of such tragic events, as well as a constant vigilance against violence and hate directed at our fellow human beings, are an essential condition for not repeating similar crimes and for the peaceful coexistence of nations and peoples,” she added.