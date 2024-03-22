NEWS

Three Navy vessels to open to public ahead of Independence Day

Hellenic Navy frigate Limnos [@NATOMaritimeCommand via Intime News]

Three Hellenic Navy ships will open to the public over four days as part of the celebrations for the Greek Independence Day on March 25.

The three vessels, the frigate Limnos, the submarine Papanikolis and the Fast Attack Missile HS Daniolos will dock at the port of Piraeus on Friday and welcome visitors from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25.

Children aged under 12 are not allowed to visit the submarine, the Hellenic Navy’s General Staff said.

The national holiday marks the start of Greece’s 1821 war of independence against the 400-year Ottoman rule. 

 

