Transavia France aircraft makes emergency landing at Athens Airport

A Transavia France plane conducted an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon at Athens’ international airport.

The aircraft had departed at 3.20 p.m. headed for Paris but was forced to return when electronic systems indicated an alert.

According to sources, bird strikes caused engine problems, leading the pilot to request an emergency landing from air traffic control.

The landing occurred safely with all 181 passengers disembarking.

Firefighting units were preemptively mobilized for safety reasons, though no intervention was required.