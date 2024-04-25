Far-right MP Floros released on bail with restraining order following parliament brawl

Independent MP (and former Spartiates lawmaker) Konstantinos Floros is seen raising his hand to speak at a debate on whether to lift the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos in Parliament on Wednesday. [Ismini Vlassopoulou/Intime News]

Konstantinos Floros, an independent MP, formerly with the far-right Spartiates party, was released on bail with a restraining order on Thursday after being arrested for attacking and punching another MP, Vassilis Grammenos, in Parliament the day before.

After his release, Floros must abide by a restraining order to stay at least fifty meters away from Grammenos.

On Wednesday, he physically assaulted Grammenos, a nationalist Greek Solution MP during a debate over a defamation lawsuit. He was detained after he punched Grammenos outside the plenum hall while lawmakers were discussing whether to lift the immunity of Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, who was sued for defamation by Floros’ father.

Grammenos suffered nasal fractures and jaw dislocation during the altercation.

“In the heat of the moment, I thought I acted rightly. However, as an MP, I now realize it was completely wrong. Such conduct is unbecoming of a Greek parliamentarian and sets a poor example,” Floros remarked after his court appearance.

The prosecution has charged Floros with assault against a fellow MP, facing a minimum ten-year imprisonment for using or threatening violence against parliament or its members.