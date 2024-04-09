Justice Min introduces comprehensive judicial reform plan

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis hailed what he called the “most impactful reform” in the judicial sector during the unveiling of a new judicial map. The draft legislation has been made available for public consultation until April 18.

Floridis announced that the implementation of the new judicial map is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2024. He stressed that integrating Peace Courts into District Courts, after 104 years of operation, “is the engine of reforms in the field of Justice.”

The proposed changes aim to reduce the time taken to issue civil and criminal decisions from the current 4 years (1,482 days) to 2.5 years (900 days).

“This draft law, aiming to unify first instance jurisdiction and restructure courts, attempts the most impactful reform as it rationalizes the Greek state’s judicial system,” added Floridis.