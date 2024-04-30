NEWS

Unruly passengers force Glasgow-Hurghada flight to make emergency landing in Crete

An Egypt-bound flight from Scotland had to make an emergency landing in Crete on Monday evening due to unruly conduct by a pair of passengers.

EasyJet U23165, which was en route from Glasgow to Hurghada, was forced to land at Iraklio airport after a couple on board the aircraft became rowdy and aggressive towards the crew.

The passengers, a 45-year-old man of Polish origin and a 42-year-old British woman, had allegedly consumed a large amount of alcohol.

Data from the FlightRadar24 site showed that had flown over Crete but subsequently circled back to Iraklio.

Upon landing in Crete, airport police officers arrested the couple, in front of their minor son, for dangerously interfering in a flight.

The aircraft subsequently continued its flight to its destination.

Transport Egypt UK

