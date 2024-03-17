NEWS

Greek PM and Egyptian President strengthen partnership

[InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction with the upgrade of European Union relations with Egypt to a Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership, according to government sources commenting on the meeting, in Cairo, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

During the meeting, the decision to enhance and deepen the strategic relationship was confirmed with the establishment of a High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between Greece and Egypt. Its inaugural session will be held in Athens soon after the two leaders sign a Joint Declaration.

[InTime News]

Mitsotakis emphasized Egypt’s cooperation in managing illegal immigration. He also praised bilateral relations and energy cooperation, particularly the Greece-Egypt GREGY Interconnector electricity project.

Additionally, he thanked the President for organizing his private visit to Siwa Oasis, a location significant for Greece-Egypt cultural ties, as it is home to the Oracle of Amun Ra, visited by Alexander the Great in 331 BC.

Egypt

