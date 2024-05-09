Ministry proposes overhaul of police disciplinary rules

Citizen Protection Ministry is spearheading a comprehensive reform of disciplinary law for Greece’s police force.

In an official announcement, the ministry underscored that “almost sixteen years after the initial implementation of the discipline rules,” efforts are underway “to usher the police into a new modern era of restructuring and reorganization.”

The proposed amendments, outlined across three key areas, seek to address various aspects, including the removal from active duty of officers involved in serious criminal and disciplinary transgressions and enhancing the force’s ability to combat corruption effectively.

Additionally, the reforms aim to streamline bureaucratic processes and expedite the delivery of disciplinary justice.

As per the ministry’s statement, the proposed changes “are expected to eliminate bureaucracy stemming from unnecessary administrative investigations, while aligning with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).”

Furthermore, adjustments are made to ensure punishments are in line with those mandated by the new penal code, with new disciplinary offenses introduced to address significant criminal infractions.

This comprehensive overhaul is seen as critical to ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of the police force, promoting accountability, and upholding public trust in law enforcement.