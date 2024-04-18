Lawyers seek probe into police response to Griva’s murder

Lawyers for the family of Kyriaki Griva, who was murdered outside Agioi Anargyroi police station while seeking help from a violent ex-partner, have called for the police officers who dealt with Griva on that day to be investigated for potential negligence and manslaughter.

Lawyers Elena Tsouli and Giannis Apatsidis urged the police’s internal affairs directorate to probe officers involved in the events that preceded Griva’s death.

Griva was stabbed to death shortly after leaving the police station where she had gone to complain that she was being stalked by her ex-partner. She had asked for a police escort home but the response she reportedly received was that “patrol cars are not a taxi service.”