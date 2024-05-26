Molotov attack on Metro construction site in Galatsi

Unknown assailants attacked a Metro construction site in the northern Athenian suburb of Galatsi late Wednesday night with Molotov cocktails.

According to police, two unidentified men entered the site on Parnithos Street just before midnight. After immobilizing the guard, they broke the windows of two excavators and threw Molotov cocktails inside, causing significant damage.

Nine firefighters with three engines responded to extinguish the vehicle fires. The investigation is ongoing.