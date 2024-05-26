NEWS

Molotov attack on Metro construction site in Galatsi

Molotov attack on Metro construction site in Galatsi

Unknown assailants attacked a Metro construction site in the northern Athenian suburb of Galatsi late Wednesday night with Molotov cocktails. 

According to police, two unidentified men entered the site on Parnithos Street just before midnight. After immobilizing the guard, they broke the windows of two excavators and threw Molotov cocktails inside, causing significant damage.

Nine firefighters with three engines responded to extinguish the vehicle fires. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities bust antiquities smuggling ring
NEWS

Authorities bust antiquities smuggling ring

Pressure on hooligans starting to yield results
NEWS

Pressure on hooligans starting to yield results

Firefighter suspended over suspected involvement in fan riot
NEWS

Firefighter suspended over suspected involvement in fan riot

Police continue investigation into second cocaine haul
NEWS

Police continue investigation into second cocaine haul

Police seize hazardous Covid supplies in Athens warehouse raids
NEWS

Police seize hazardous Covid supplies in Athens warehouse raids

Undercover operation leads to major cocaine bust
NEWS

Undercover operation leads to major cocaine bust