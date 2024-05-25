Pressure on hooligans starting to yield results

The first two months of tight measures to combat sports-related violence are beginning to pay off, according to statistics compiled by the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

Indicatively, violence, the use of smoke bombs, flares and firecrackers in soccer stadiums has been reduced significantly compared to autumn 2023, with such incidents spilling over in some cases in smaller categories.

The fatal injury of riot police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis in early December last year led to a government ban on fans from entering all stadiums for two months.

The return of fans on February 13 was accompanied by tougher measures and an upgrade of the Standing Committee on Violence, which was given the ability to impose severe penalties.

These included new bans of fans from a stadium if, for example, a team’s supporters throw firecrackers and other objects onto the pitch.