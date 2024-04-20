Most untouched beaches found in Mani, Karpathos

Eastern Mani in southern Greece and the islands of Karpathos and Syros have been deemed to have the most environmentally friendly beaches, and will be spared of umbrella loungers this year, according to a list drafted by the Finance Ministry of 198 “untouched” beaches in 49 municipalities, published on Friday.

The beaches without commercial leases are significantly more than last year – with two notable absences: the ones in in Argolida in the Peloponnese and Kefalonia’s famous Myrtos.

The exemption from sunbed rentals of some of the beaches located in areas of the Natura 2000 network has been valid for more than a decade. The list, however, remained incomplete, while the relevant decision was in some cases that the criteria were not clearly defined. According to the latest law on beach leases, the new list is drawn up based on the opinion of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA).