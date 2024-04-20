ENVIRONMENT

Most untouched beaches found in Mani, Karpathos

Most untouched beaches found in Mani, Karpathos

Eastern Mani in southern Greece and the islands of Karpathos and Syros have been deemed to have the most environmentally friendly beaches, and will be spared of umbrella loungers this year, according to a list drafted by the Finance Ministry of 198 “untouched” beaches in 49 municipalities, published on Friday.

The beaches without commercial leases are significantly more than last year – with two notable absences: the ones in in Argolida in the Peloponnese and Kefalonia’s famous Myrtos.

The exemption from sunbed rentals of some of the beaches located in areas of the Natura 2000 network has been valid for more than a decade. The list, however, remained incomplete, while the relevant decision was in some cases that the criteria were not clearly defined. According to the latest law on beach leases, the new list is drawn up based on the opinion of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA).

Tourism Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyclades islands among Europe’s most endangered sites
ENVIRONMENT

Cyclades islands among Europe’s most endangered sites

Turkish Defense Ministry ‘vigilant’ over Greek marine park announcement
ENVIRONMENT

Turkish Defense Ministry ‘vigilant’ over Greek marine park announcement

Anguish over the future at Our Ocean Conference
ENVIRONMENT

Anguish over the future at Our Ocean Conference

UN envoy says of the threat to coral reefs: ‘Are we faced with a colossal ecosystem tragedy? Yes’
ENVIRONMENT

UN envoy says of the threat to coral reefs: ‘Are we faced with a colossal ecosystem tragedy? Yes’

EU to spend 3.5 bln euros to protect the ocean, environment chief says
ENVIRONMENT

EU to spend 3.5 bln euros to protect the ocean, environment chief says

Greece plans 2 marine protected areas. But rival Turkey and environmental groups aren’t impressed
ENVIRONMENT

Greece plans 2 marine protected areas. But rival Turkey and environmental groups aren’t impressed