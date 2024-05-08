ENVIRONMENT FIRE SEASON

Concern over difficult summer ahead

The number of fires increased ominously by more than 20% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Fire Department.

More specifically, 3,543 forest fires erupted between January 1 to May 1, compared to 2,907 in the corresponding period last year.

Speaking to Kathimerini, meteorologist Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens Observatory, noted that there are two main elements that can lead to a difficult summer.

“The first is the concentration of dry fuel in forests and the second is the prevalence of high temperatures and drought in the first months of 2024,” he said, comparing the data with previous years.

He stressed that in 2021 and 2023, which were the second- and third-worst periods (the worst was in 2007) – there were also big heatwaves in the summer.

In turn, high temperatures combined with drought and lack of snowfall create flashpoints in forests, as fuel dries out more and increases the chances of summer fires. 

