Live webinar: ESG in the time of Covid-19

The Hellenic Alumni Association of the London School of Economics and Political Science (HAALSE) explores how Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) criteria will reshape the post-pandemic investment landscape and the marketplace as a whole.

What will the investment landscape look like after Covid-19? What will drive the marketplace, businesses and investors? The future of investments and businesses, as influenced by ESG factors and the Sustainable Development Goals, is the topic of the online discussion that HAALSE will be hosting on Tuesday, March 30th 2021 from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook Live.

The coronavirus pandemic, the so-called first “sustainability crisis” of the 21st century, has pulled forward ESG trends by years in a matter of months, leading to unprecedented changes in the way businesses, investors and the marketplace operate as a whole. As the pandemic has amplified the social impact of businesses, demonstrating that they are not just economic units solely pursuing the highest profit, the use of purely financial metrics to assess their performance may be particularly problematic. Concepts such as “green growth,” “circular economy,” respect of human rights, protection of stakeholders’ interests, inclusion and diversity reveal data that traditional financial analysis does not usually capture, speaking to the sustainability of a business in its broadest sense. As a result, ESG factors increasingly approach the importance of the traditional financial metrics for investors.

HAALSE invites representatives of the political, business and academic world to discuss the growing impact of ESG and what will the post-pandemic landscape look like for businesses, investors and the society both in Greece and globally. The speakers at the webinar will be:

H.E. Mr Yannis Tsakiris, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments;

Ms Maria Alexiou, Chair of CSR Hellas and member of the BoD, CSR Europe;

Ms Lilian Nektariou, Franchise Country Director Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Coca-Cola Hellas;

Mr Mark Hempstead, Head of Alternative Investments for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management (London);

Ms Chloe Laskaridis, Senior member of the BoD, Lampsa Hellenic hotels S.A. and Member of the Board, ACLCF; and

Dr Ioannis Ioannou, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, London Business School.

The discussion will be moderated by Ms. Izabella M. Tsirba, Finance and Capital Markets Lawyer and Legal Advisor, Engagement and Fundraising Officer of HAALSE.

Dr Vassilis G. Apostolopoulos, Chairman of HAALSE, CEO of Athens Medical Group and Chairman of the Hellenic Association of Entrepreneurs will deliver the opening remarks.

