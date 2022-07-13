FM seeks to protect Odessa, Greek heritage

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (second right) is seen examining old Greek books at the the Odessa National Scientific Library on Tuesday. During his visit to the Ukrainian port city, which has become a strategic flashpoint in Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet republic, Dendias met with Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, local officials and members of the sizable Greek diaspora. ‘Greece is making every effort to protect Odessa and the elements of Greece’s cultural presence from the ramifications of war,’ said Dendias. His visit was marked by an agreement signed between the Consulate General of Greece in Odessa and the State Archives of Odessa Region on the digitization of archives of Greek interest. [ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU/MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/AMNA]