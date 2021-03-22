THE NEW YORK TIMES

Wander through an online art fair

wander-through-an-online-art-fair
Like every other industry, the art world is in a digital pivot right now – and people are logging on to creatively browse. [Ka Young Lee/The New York Times]
Roxanne Fequiere

Whether you are accustomed to building your social calendar around must-see art fairs or are still confused why an event named after the Swiss city of Basel sets Miami alight each year, the past year saw a seismic shift for the art world’s aficionados and casual observers alike. With the rise of the online art fair, suddenly everyone had an opportunity to see some of the world’s most exciting art without leaving the couch.

Although the jury may still be out on these digital undertakings’ return on investment, these virtual art fairs are still a revolutionary way of allowing collectors to browse global galleries at will. They also give art novices a chance to sharpen their eyes without having to shell out for airfare.

While a recent report revealed that 2020 witnessed a global downturn in art sales overall, online sales surged, making up a quarter of the market’s value. Although a number of fairs are holding onto tentative summer and fall dates in the hopes that in-person events will be feasible, there are some who are continuing to forge ahead with digital programming in lieu of or in addition to their usual offerings.

Here are five upcoming online (and in-person) global art fairs.

Art Basel’s ‘OVR: Pioneers’ (Wednesday-Saturday)

After canceling its Hong Kong, Basel and Miami shows last year, Art Basel’s 2021 calendar remains in flux. In the meantime, the globally renowned fair has been honing its ability to adapt to digital programming while digging deep on themes, eras and locations. In a fitting tribute to the brave new world that gallerists, collectors and artists are adapting to, Art Basel’s sixth edition of the online-viewing room, “OVR: Pioneers,” will focus on “artists who have broken new ground in terms of their aesthetics, conceptual approach, sociopolitical themes and use of mediums” and feature 100 galleries for enthusiasts to virtually wander. artbasel.com/ovr

Expo Chicago Online (April 8-12)

Chicago’s International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art rose from the ashes of Art Chicago, a 1980s challenger to Art Basel’s global dominance that fell on hard times in subsequent decades. While the storied fair considers a potential summer reopening, for now it has directed its pioneering spirit online. In addition to the robust lineup of viewing rooms, the expo is building a roster of additional programming — screenings, performances and more. For residents or those who can travel to the Windy City for the fair, there are dining and lodging deals available for those visiting local galleries. expochicago.com

Affordable Art Fair (April 9-May 3)

A fair for the rest of us, the appeal of the Affordable Art Fair is baked into its name. Driven by a mission to “make contemporary art accessible to everyone,” the fair’s online iteration cracks open its access even further. Will Ramsay, founder and CEO of the fair, realized in November that the time was right to bring it into a virtual space for the first time, thanks to a renewed collective enthusiasm for refreshing our interiors. And with pieces starting at about $70, it’ll be more than possible to make your dream gallery wall come to life. affordableartfair.com/online-fair-spring

Art Brussels (April 14-28)

Since 1968, Art Brussels has focused on the new and the now, as well as on the overlooked. Visitors have come to expect freshness from the fair: Recent years have seen work from emerging artists mingle with 20th-century pieces from artists who aren’t as well known as, say, O’Keeffe or Basquiat, but perhaps should be. This year, Art Brussels will welcome visitors online and in person — local galleries, museums and ateliers will open to the public. artbrussels.com/en/art-brussels-week

Frieze Viewing Room (May 5-14)

Frieze New York is planning to soldier on with the 2021 edition of the fair, although its venue — The Shed at Hudson Yards — is a marked departure from past years, which took place on Randall’s Island and featured hundreds of galleries. This year’s list of exhibitors has been narrowed to a few dozen, but the emphasis remains on must-see programming and emerging talent. The work can be seen through the virtual viewing room, which will host the entirety of Frieze New York for anyone who can’t make it out to Manhattan. frieze.com/fairs/frieze-viewing-room

Online Culture Visual Arts
READ MORE
Cartoonist Julien Berjeaut, who reimagined the classic French-Belgian comic book series about the cowboy Lucky Luke, adding a Black hero based on a pioneering deputy US marshal, at home in Paris, February. 12. For the first time in the Lucky Luke comic book series, one of a handful of classics that, for generations, had been an integral part of growing up in France and other francophone countries, Black characters have full-fledged roles and are drawn without the racist depictions that marred the genre. [Andrea Mantovan/The New York Times]
CULTURE

Lucky Luke, the comic book cowboy, discovers race, belatedly

Jessie Astbury Allen, whose husband is still in China more than a year after she left, with her daughters, Mae, 7, and Livia, 12, in Cheddar, England, March 19. China’s coronavirus travel and border restrictions have hampered the operations of many companies, separated families and upended the lives of thousands of international students, and global companies say their ranks of foreign workers in the country have dwindled sharply. [Francesca Jones/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Think Covid’s messed up your travel plans? Try getting into China.

Protesters gather for a silent vigil in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington on Wednesday, March 17, after eight people were shot to death at three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday evening. [Shuran Huang/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

How anti-Asian activity online set the stage for real-world violence

Googl­e's campu­s in Mount­ain View, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017. Google is cutting in half its commission on developers’ first $1 million in app sales, following a similar move by Apple that is aimed at appeasing developers and regulators who accuse the companies of abusing their dominance of the smartphone industry. [Christie Hemm Klok/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Google reduces some app commissions amid criticism

A tape measure is used for social distancing methods on the floor of a classroom at John Motley Morehead High School in Eden, NC, on August 28, 2020. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends three to six feet of social distancing in schools, while the World Health Organization recommends just one meter, or 3.3 feet. [Pete Kiehart/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

3 feet or 6? Distancing guideline for schools stirs debate

Voters cast ballots on the last day of early voting at a polling location Las Vegas, Octοber 30, 2020. President Vladimir Putin of Russia authorized extensive efforts to interfere in the 2020 election to denigrate the candidacy of Joe Biden, including operations to influence people close to former President Donald Trump, according to a declassified intelligence report released on March 16. [Bridget Bennett/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Russian interference in 2020 included influencing Trump associates, report says