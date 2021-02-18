The many problems resulting from Tuesday’s snowstorm were the result of a series of factors that are not unknown – anything but. The age and poor condition of Greece’s electricity network is something that has been talked about for so many years that any accident or mishap can no longer be regarded as bad luck.

The solutions – such as running lines below ground – are self-evident, but they are not gaining the traction they need because such infrastructure investments bring few political gains. Lacking pizzazz, they don’t “sell” well.

If Tuesday’s storm taught us anything though, it is that this is a vicious cycle that needs to be broken.