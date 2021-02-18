OPINION

Infrastructure investments

The many problems resulting from Tuesday’s snowstorm were the result of a series of factors that are not unknown – anything but. The age and poor condition of Greece’s electricity network is something that has been talked about for so many years that any accident or mishap can no longer be regarded as bad luck.

The solutions – such as running lines below ground – are self-evident, but they are not gaining the traction they need because such infrastructure investments bring few political gains. Lacking pizzazz, they don’t “sell” well.

If Tuesday’s storm taught us anything though, it is that this is a vicious cycle that needs to be broken.

Politics
READ MORE
can-the-state-sector-be-reformed0
POLITICS

Can the state sector be reformed?

OPINION

Defending health

italy-s-new-government-more-about-national-salvation-than-unity0
OPINION

Italy’s new government: More about national salvation than unity

greek-national-theater-in-the-meat-grinder0
OPINION

Greek National Theater in the meat grinder

erdogan-threatens-mitsotakis0
OPINION

Erdogan threatens Mitsotakis

the-nightmare-of-simple-proportional-representation0
OPINION

The nightmare of simple proportional representation