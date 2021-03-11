OPINION

There are no winners

There’s a simple answer to the question – whether it is posed innocently or with deliberate delay – of who benefits politically from all the tension: No one. The only thing it does is harm the country as a whole.

No one stands to benefit from the extension of lockdown measures resulting from large gatherings and rallies. No one wins if Greece gives the impression that it is coming off the rails. No one has the right – whether inspired by ideological fixation or nostalgia for a past status quo – to gamble on insecurity and unrest.

