No excuses

After more than a year of coronavirus-related restrictions in Greece – which have had an impact on all members of society, to a greater or lesser degree – perhaps it’s not always easy to expect citizens to fully comply with the measures.

However, the same leniency cannot be extended to the country’s institutions – state officials and the political parties.

The lax attitude (on display during Carnival celebrations) of local government officials and the opposition’s persistence in urging people to participate in mass rallies place public health directly in the cross hairs.

With Greek Covid-designated hospitals at full capacity, there is simply no excuse for such behavior.