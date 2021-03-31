Setting an example

Teachers know better than anyone else the impact that the suspension of in-class teaching has had on schoolchildren. For the same reason, they should be the first to contribute to reopening schools with safety.

The reluctance shown by half of special education teachers to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and the recent demand of the teachers’ association that it be informed on the brand of vaccine before agreeing to the inoculation of teachers were both disheartening signals.

Like in hospitals, also in schools it is state functionaries that must lead by example.