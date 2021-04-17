OPINION

New times, new rules

Labor reform is much too important an issue for the parties involved to enter the discussion in a negative frame of mind, ready only to say no to every proposal.

They must accept that the labor market cannot be expected to continue functioning on the basis of rules that were introduced 40 years ago.

Everyone – from labor unions to political parties – must enter the discussion with a view to making a constructive contribution rather than seeking only to score points with catchy slogans.

And if there is one area where they should be pressing the government, that is for effective controls so that the new rules that are decided are also actually enforced.

