Incriminating experts
The voices speaking against an amendment granting immunity from prosecution to the members of the advisory health committees would have been more convincing if the critics had managed to articulate even one word of support for the experts who are under attack.
If they had opposed the toxic climate that incriminated scientific opinion and which attempted to terrorize people who are held in high esteem for their selfless contributions from the beginning, then we might have more reason to take them seriously.