OPINION

Incriminating experts

The voices speaking against an amendment granting immunity from prosecution to the members of the advisory health committees would have been more convincing if the critics had managed to articulate even one word of support for the experts who are under attack. 

If they had opposed the toxic climate that incriminated scientific opinion and which attempted to terrorize people who are held in high esteem for their selfless contributions from the beginning, then we might have more reason to take them seriously.

READ MORE
A Yemeni volunteer cleans a street during a national cleanup campaign amid concerns over infectious diseases and the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of Sana’a, Yemen, earlier this month.
OPINION

International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace

[Marcelo del Pozo/REUTERS]
OPINION

Working together is the best medicine

OPINION

Recovery guarantee

[ΙnTime News]
OPINION

Cyprus cannot be sidestepped

OPINION

National challenge

up-in-arms
OPINION

Up in arms