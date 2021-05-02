OPINION

Pandemic achievements

Greece seems to be slowly emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. It may be emerging wounded, but the situation is not quite as dire as presented by the voices of self-pity.

During the pandemic, the country’s potential has also emerged – its steps to push forward with the digital transformation of the state, to strengthen the national healthcare system, and to draw up a plan for sustainable development in the future.

The day after the pandemic must be built on these achievements.

READ MORE
the-valuable-magnet
OPINION

Τhe valuable magnet

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the press outside the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. Biden, who completes 100 days in office tomorrow, devoted much of his first several weeks in office to passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to limit the pandemic’s economic fallout. [Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS]
OPINION

A paradigm shift in the making

if-the-us-and-china-can-so-can-nd-and-syriza
OPINION

If the US and China can, so can ND and SYRIZA

OPINION

Fighting darkness

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis (center) is escorted by Turkish Navy vessels as it heads west of Antalya last August. [AP]
OPINION

Unbearable foreign policy decisions, even for the decision makers

[AP]
OPINION

A tough and complex decision