OPINION

A tangle of responsibilities

The failure to control the recent large fire in Corinthia and western Attica may be due to the fact that the state mechanism was blindsided, as it was not ready for such an incident in May.

This failure, however, shows that the threat of natural disasters is now much greater.

The least the state can do is to unravel the tangle of overlapping responsibilities between the central administration, the fire brigade and local government. The state will only be ready if it is clear who is doing what.

If it doesn’t do this, it will continue to find itself stumbling around a maze of bureaucratic irresponsibility.

READ MORE
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias addresses lawmakers in Parliament in a February 2021 file photo. [InTime News]
OPINION

The approach to Greek-Turkish relations

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives at the entrance of the Maximos Mansion to welcome Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, earlier this month. The upcoming vote on the protocols of the 2018 deal between the two countries will present the Greek leader with a tricky political conundrum. [EPA]
OPINION

No harm in reaching a consensus

A woman walks on Philopappou Hill, the ancient Acropolis with the ruins of the 5th century BC Parthenon temple in the background, in Athens, earlier this month. [AP]
OPINION

Greeks step out into the open

ankara-washington-rift-becoming-permanent
OPINION

Ankara-Washington rift becoming permanent

OPINION

Costly tribalism

patents-and-aspects-of-innovation
OPINION

Patents and aspects of innovation