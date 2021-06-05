Effective models

Organized crime is not exclusive to Greece. Many other European countries have had to crack down on criminal networks before; in fact, they are usually far more organized than the ones we have to deal with in this country.

Greek authorities – the police, prosecutors, judges and financial crimes investigators – do not need to reinvent the wheel in order to eradicate criminal gangs. All they have to do is study foreign examples and adopt tactics which yielded fruit, both in terms of law-making as well as operational activity.