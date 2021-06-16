Social awareness

Public sector union ADEDY realized in time that a teachers’ strike on the days when the nationwide university entry exams were under way would amount to antisocial sadism against students who have experienced a difficult year due to the pandemic.

It was a sign of an elementary awareness on the part of the trade unionists in the public sector. An awareness that is not shown by other overprotected unions of state-run corporations, such as Hellenic Aerospace Industry.

Times have changed, and so has most of society.