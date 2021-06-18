For months, the opposition went around bandying words like “Thatcherite,” “medieval” and “dystopian” to describe the government’s labor reform bill. A lot of accusations were made, until the moment of truth finally came on Wednesday.

When it came time to vote on the legislation, those who had earlier been launching barbs ended up ratifying half of the bill’s provisions: The masks slipped. The outcome of the vote in Parliament is also the only reliable verdict on the content of the legislation.