A war is being waged on social media over the vaccinations against Covid-19. It seems we’ve arrived back at the deep political division of 2015, this time on a different theme.

No politically responsible party should try to make shortsighted party gains from this online argument.

The damage it will cause to both public health and to democracy itself will be incalculable.

If we do not all be careful now, a new monster will emerge, as has happened in other countries.