Common defense

The environmental crisis cannot be understood through the prism of current political affairs. It cannot be tackled within the perspective of a four-year term. Nor can it be solely addressed by the civil protection mechanism.

The risk warrants long-term, cross-party planning, a reorganization of the local administration and the active participation of individual citizens.

Environmental defense starts from everyone’s front yard all the way to a nationwide preventive strategy adapted to new data. Climate change is already here.