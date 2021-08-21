Constant battle
The threats that the Greek state has been called upon to tackle are unprecedented. From wildfires to illegal migration and the pandemic.
Experience has shown that the country needs a leadership that handles matters practically, using technocrats. But this is not enough in 2021.
A large part of the state apparatus is stuck in the previous century. It strongly resists evaluation and modernization because it considers them a threat.
Even if a prime minister wants to make a change, it takes time and a lot of perseverance to uproot the deep-seated culture in state-run enterprises that has been gnawing away at the foundations of the Greek state for decades.