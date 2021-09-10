Unnecessary speculation

Regardless of whether it’s the result of a poor communication strategy or is an intentional attempt to exert pressure on the unvaccinated public, the constant announcements and leaks suggesting that mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations will be expanded to more professional groups risks undermining a measure that has already proven to be effective where it has been implemented.

Bandying about different scenarios simply weakens the government’s credibility by making a public health issue appear like a matter of political preferences.