OPINION

Accountability without exclusion

Democracy is based on customary and written rules alike. The prime minister’s press conference that is held every year on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki International Fair has been traditionally established as an opportunity for accountability to the media. 

At the same time, it functions as evidence of the hard-earned right of all voices to be heard, a pluralism now enshrined in our democracy. 

That is why the impression that the media participating were selected based on political leanings must be avoided. No voice should be excluded.

