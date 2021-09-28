Modern deterrence

The wait might have felt very long, but this time the decisions to boost the Hellenic Navy seem to have been made primarily on the basis of the real needs of our country’s national defense –ithout allowing other, political criteria to prevail.

After the purchase of the Rafales fighter jets, it is now boosting its presence at sea with French FDI frigates and Gowind-class corvettes.

Greece will have at its disposal adequate tools of deterrence for the challenges it faces today in the Eastern Mediterranean