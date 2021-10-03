Methodical work

Greece has taken some important steps in the last two years: It has reached an agreement on the delimitation of maritime zones with three of its neighbors; it has deepened its strategic alliances; and it has shielded its borders and addressed vital pending needs in the Hellenic Air Force and, now, in the Navy.

These achievements must be considered by all as a national achievement. The phobias and misery of self-victimization are now out of place.

The country is restoring its geopolitical imprint methodically, within the European framework.