Going further

There is no doubt that the process of carrying out flood protection work has been accelerated to a significant degree. Whatever is being done, however, appears to be insufficient for areas like the island of Evia that suffered widespread damage to forests and villages in this summer’s wildfires.

The first bout of strong downpours to hit the country this fall has also served as a warning signal about the fact that large-scale environmental destruction demands that interventions on the means mobilized by the state are of an equal scale.

Almost a year has passed since the Samos earthquake.
Konstantinos Bogdanos, who was recently ousted from ruling New Democracy’s parliamentary group, is seen in a file photo. Bogdanos was expelled after claiming during a debate in Parliament that communists are a bigger threat to Greece than Turkey. [AMNA]
