OPINION

Creativity, not gloom

A big multinational corporation has set up an innovation center in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. The investment will create a good number of knowledge-based, well-paid jobs. This is the kind of news that will help lure back young professionals who left during the country’s financial crisis. 

This should be the subject of public debate: How can Greece attract investment that will present its young people with creative prospects beyond the monoculture of tourism development?

This is what the majority of people are really interested in today – not in parliamentary committees probing allegations about supposed media manipulation.

READ MORE
[EPA]
OPINION

An American president with special knowledge

it-s-time-for-the-greek-body-politic-to-grow-up
OPINION

It’s time for the Greek body politic to grow up 

OPINION

Poor excuses

Monks wait for a boat in Ouranoupoli, Greece, to travel to the Orthodox Monastic Community of Mount Athos, in a file photo. [AP]
OPINION

Ephraim’s message to priests and monks

[InTime News]
OPINION

Poor infrastructure biting back

[Reuters]
OPINION

Alliances are just part of strategy