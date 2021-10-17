Creativity, not gloom

A big multinational corporation has set up an innovation center in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. The investment will create a good number of knowledge-based, well-paid jobs. This is the kind of news that will help lure back young professionals who left during the country’s financial crisis.

This should be the subject of public debate: How can Greece attract investment that will present its young people with creative prospects beyond the monoculture of tourism development?

This is what the majority of people are really interested in today – not in parliamentary committees probing allegations about supposed media manipulation.