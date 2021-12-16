ESY after Covid

No system can cure chronic problems when it is under the pressure of a crisis. The National Health System (ESY) was not easy to change in the midst of a pandemic.

But Covid-19 has been causing illness and death for two years now, during which time public and private resources have been mobilized to upgrade ESY.

It seems that many structural weaknesses are still lingering. There is no point in trying to hide them. The epidemiological data reveal them.

Any reform must be based on these data, but also on the recognition of failures for which the pandemic was not to blame.

One cannot blame the virus for how hospital administrations were appointed by the government.